(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Lithuanian Army Col. Viktoras Bagdonas, commander of the Griffin Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Audrius Knapkevičius, the Griffing Brigade senior enlisted leader were awarded the Order of Saint Maurice during a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap Feb. 20, 2026. Awarded by the National Infantry Association and the Chief of Infantry, the Order of Saint Maurice recognizes the significant contributions made by infantrymen. Awardees must have served the Infantry community with distinction; must have demonstrated a significant contribution in support of the Infantry; and must represent the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence, and dedication to duty. Both have served the Lithuanian Land Forces for nearly 30 years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9530015
    VIRIN: 260220-Z-CQ783-1017
    Resolution: 3808x1461
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice [Image 12 of 12], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuania Griffin Brigade leadership inducted into the Order of Saint Maurice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Pennsylania National Guard
    Order of Saint Maurice
    Lithuanian Land Forces
    Griffin Brigade
    National Infantry Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery