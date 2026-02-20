Coast Guard conducts SAREX 2026 with Search and rescue partners in Kodiak, Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jared Carbajal, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class John Yank, members of USCG Air Station Sitka, return to the gathering area for simulated survivors during a search and rescue exercise in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2026. Kodiak SAREX 2026 was a multi-day, joint-training exercise focused on strengthening collective response to incidents by deepening interoperability with partners including members of USCG Air Stations Kodiak and Sitka, the Royal Canadian Air Force, Alaska State Troopers, and Kodiak Island Search and Rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)