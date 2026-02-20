(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard conducts SAREX 2026 with Search and rescue partners in Kodiak, Alaska [Image 12 of 13]

    Coast Guard conducts SAREX 2026 with Search and rescue partners in Kodiak, Alaska

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A member of U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak simulates as a survivor for a hoist by USCG MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter during a search and rescue exercise in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2026. Kodiak SAREX 2026 was a multi-day, joint-training exercise focused on strengthening collective response to incidents by deepening interoperability with partners including members of USCG Air Stations Kodiak and Sitka, the Royal Canadian Air Force, Alaska State Troopers, and Kodiak Island Search and Rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 16:30
    Photo ID: 9529842
    VIRIN: 260212-G-CY518-1046
    Resolution: 5225x7838
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Kodiak
    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
    Coast Guard
    USCG
    Alaska
    SAREX 2026

