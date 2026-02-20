(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crusader of the Month: February 2026

    Crusader of the Month: February 2026

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Destiny Mel, middle, 42d Security Forces Squadron entry controller, and her flight leadership pose for a group photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 4, 2026. This recognition honors exceptional individuals who play a vital role in advancing Team Maxwell’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 16:17
    This work, Crusader of the Month: February 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

