Crusader of the Month: February 2026

U.S. Air Force Airman Destiny Mel, middle, 42d Security Forces Squadron entry controller, and her flight leadership pose for a group photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 4, 2026. This recognition honors exceptional individuals who play a vital role in advancing Team Maxwell’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)