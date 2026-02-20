Crusader of the Month: February 2026

Photo By Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona | U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona | U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Eric Adams, 42d Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, present Airman Destiny Mel, 42d SFS entry controller, the Crusader of the Month for February at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 4, 2026. This recognition honors exceptional individuals who play a vital role in advancing Team Maxwell’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Airman Destiny Noryanna Mel, 42d Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, was awarded February’s Crusader of the Month for her outstanding performance and professionalism.

As an installation entry controller, Mel ensures the safety of the installation and its personnel. She prevents unauthorized access, conducts antiterrorism measures and performs vehicles checks safeguarding more than 19,000 base personnel.



“I was inspired by the professional lifestyle, great education benefits and travel,” Mel said. “In this career field, there are many opportunities to meet new people and travel as well as learning this great job day by day to protect and defend personnel and resources at our installation.”



Within her first year in the career field, Mel embodied professionalism and leadership. She earned Top Performer during Mission Focused Rehearsal Training, excelled in heavy weapons handling and advanced squad movement techniques, sharpening her team’s response capabilities to enemy contact and indirect fire.

Mel also demonstrated law enforcement expertise by detaining an individual with an outstanding warrant.



“I like to say we are the face of the base, protecting and serving,” Mel said. “We welcome every single person that comes to our installation. We are all one great Air Force and without all of us serving, there’s no greatness.”

Mel said the part that she enjoys the most about her job is the opportunity to interact with other people. She believes you can learn a lot about someone just by greeting them and starting a conversation.



“By telling someone to have a great day and to stay sharp or just giving them a compliment, you can make someone’s day” Mel said. “Some [people] may be having a rough day and my interaction may make them feel better.”



Mel was also a key supporter of the 42d Air Base Wing “Thank-A-Defender” campaign, successfully bringing together 45 mission partners and 18 civic leaders to reinforce a force-wide protection culture and encourage its implementation across nine bases.



Originally from Pennsylvania, Mel spent most of her childhood in California. In her free time, she enjoys going to the gym, painting, getting her nails and hair done, and shopping.

One of the most memorable moments for Mel, was receiving a “First Salute” coin by an Officer Training School graduate.



“Although I didn’t know this graduate officer, I congratulated him on his accomplishments and finished our interaction by saluting him,” Mel said. “He drove off, spun back around, and coined me.”



Mel’s mother has been one of her biggest supporters, encouraging her to join the military, continuously motivating and pushing her to do great and serving as one of her respected mentors.



“My advice to other Airmen joining this career field is to always stay positive,” Mel said. “Know what you are capable of and don’t ever give up. Set goals and look for ways to reach them.”