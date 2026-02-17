1st Recruit Training Battalion Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jeremy J. Jenkins, the off-going sergeant major of 1st Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a picture with his family aftera relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 20, 2024. The passing of the sword of office is a symbolic gesture, symbolizing the passing of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
