    1st Recruit Training Battalion Relief and Appointment [Image 2 of 13]

    1st Recruit Training Battalion Relief and Appointment

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jeremy J. Jenkins relinquishes his duties as the 1st Recruit Training Battalion to Sgt. Maj. Mitchell M. Goldschmidt, the on-coming sergeant major. during a relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 20, 2024. The passing of the sword of office is a symbolic gesture, symbolizing the passing of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9529556
    VIRIN: 260220-M-LW008-2012
    Resolution: 4530x4198
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Recruit Training Battalion Relief and Appointment [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Legacy
    Relief and Appointment
    1st RTB
    USMCNews
    Tradition

