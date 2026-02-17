(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB) [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB)

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mrs. Erin Aiken receives a gift from Col. Stacey Moore-Calloway, the commander of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. George Warren at Ft. Hood, Texas Feb. 20th, 2026. Mrs. Aiken’s husband is retiring from his position as the Deputy Commander of the 407th and served in the U.S. Army as an officer and civilian for a combined total of 46 years. Military spouses receive various awards to honor their dedication, resilience, and volunteer service, acknowledging their crucial role in supporting their service member. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9529569
    VIRIN: 260218-A-FG761-9951
    Resolution: 5590x3830
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB) [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB)
    Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB)
    Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB)
    Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB)
    Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB)
    Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery