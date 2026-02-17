Mrs. Erin Aiken Award Ceremony (407th AFSB)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Erin Aiken receives a certificate of appreciation from Col. Stacey Moore-Calloway, the commander of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. George Warren at Ft. Hood, Texas Feb. 20th, 2026. Mrs. Aiken’s husband is retiring from his position as the Deputy Commander of the 407th and served in the U.S. Army as an officer and civilian for a combined total of 46 years. Military spouses receive various awards to honor their dedication, resilience, and volunteer service, acknowledging their crucial role in supporting their service member. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)