Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston Commander, speaks to a crowd during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated kennel facility at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 19, 2026. The new facility represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of military working dogs and their handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)