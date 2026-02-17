(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston [Image 7 of 7]

    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Airman Braxton Grant-Stokes 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston Commander, speaks to a crowd during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated kennel facility at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 19, 2026. The new facility represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of military working dogs and their handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9529566
    VIRIN: 260219-F-XB439-1115
    Resolution: 6163x4109
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston

