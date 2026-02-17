Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kyle Titus, 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog kennel master, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated kennel facility at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 19, 2026. Military working dogs and their handlers play a vital role in the 628th SFS mission, making their health and well-being just as crucial as training and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)