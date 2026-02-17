(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Airman Braxton Grant-Stokes 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kyle Titus, 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog kennel master, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated kennel facility at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 19, 2026. Military working dogs and their handlers play a vital role in the 628th SFS mission, making their health and well-being just as crucial as training and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9529561
    VIRIN: 260219-F-XB439-1095
    Resolution: 7984x5323
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston
    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston
    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston
    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston
    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston
    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston
    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military working dogs get a new Home at Joint Base Charleston

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery