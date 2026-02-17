(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Silent Linchpins: Non-Destructive Inspection Airmen power Luke's mission through

    Silent Linchpins: Non-Destructive Inspection Airmen power Luke’s mission through

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Riley McDonald, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection journeyman, prepares for an inspection on a F-35A Lightning II, Feb. 17, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-35 undergoes repeated takeoffs, landings, and high-performance maneuvers during daily training operations. Routine and specialized inspections conducted by NDI Airmen help to detect early signs of material fatigue before they become major structural issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 11:52
    Photo ID: 9528985
    VIRIN: 260217-F-QT044-1087
    Resolution: 4273x2849
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Silent Linchpins: Non-Destructive Inspection Airmen power Luke’s mission through
    Silent Linchpins: Non-Destructive Inspection Airmen power Luke’s mission through

