Silent Linchpins: Non-Destructive Inspection Airmen power Luke’s mission through

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Riley McDonald, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection journeyman, prepares for an inspection on a F-35A Lightning II, Feb. 17, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-35 undergoes repeated takeoffs, landings, and high-performance maneuvers during daily training operations. Routine and specialized inspections conducted by NDI Airmen help to detect early signs of material fatigue before they become major structural issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)