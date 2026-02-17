U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Riley McDonald, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection journeyman, conducts a bolt hole inspection on an F-35A Lightning II, Feb. 17, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base. The detailed inspections conducted by NDI Airmen are fundamental to ensuring that the 56th Fighter Wing’s aircraft are mission-ready. This work directly supports safe operations by upholding the maintenance and accountability standards required across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9528982
|VIRIN:
|260217-F-QT044-1109
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Silent Linchpins: Non-Destructive Inspection Airmen power Luke’s mission through [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.