Silent Linchpins: Non-Destructive Inspection Airmen power Luke’s mission through

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Riley McDonald, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection journeyman, conducts a bolt hole inspection on an F-35A Lightning II, Feb. 17, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base. The detailed inspections conducted by NDI Airmen are fundamental to ensuring that the 56th Fighter Wing’s aircraft are mission-ready. This work directly supports safe operations by upholding the maintenance and accountability standards required across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)