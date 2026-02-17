Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S., Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands along with interagency partners stabilize a patient on an arctic terrain mountain side during medical training near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2026. Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic 2026 enhanced SOF readiness through real-world scenarios in an austere climate and ensures a lethal fighting force to win wars (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Kotara)