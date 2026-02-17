(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lithuania’s Griffin Brigade command team visits Pa. National Guard [Image 6 of 8]

    Lithuania’s Griffin Brigade command team visits Pa. National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy hosted a visit from the Lithuanian Army’s Griffin Brigade command team – Col. Viktoras Bagdonas, commander; Maj. Arturas Seniut, operations officer; and Command Sgt. Maj. Audrius Knapkevičius, senior enlisted leader –in his office at Fort Indiantown Gap February 20, 2026. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partners through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo Wayne V. Hall)

