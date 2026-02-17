Lithuania’s Griffin Brigade command team visits Pa. National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy hosted a visit from the Lithuanian Army’s Griffin Brigade command team – Col. Viktoras Bagdonas, commander; Maj. Arturas Seniut, operations officer; and Command Sgt. Maj. Audrius Knapkevičius, senior enlisted leader –in his office at Fort Indiantown Gap February 20, 2026. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partners through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo Wayne V. Hall)