Naval Support Activity Washington Conducts Ash Wednesday Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 18, 2026) -- Naval Support Activity Washington personnel conduct an Ash Wednesday service for Sailors and civilian staff members onboard the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Smarz)
|02.18.2026
|02.20.2026 09:50
|9528586
|260218-N-WR880-8600
|4000x3000
|2.27 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
