    Naval Support Activity Washington Conducts Ash Wednesday Service [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Support Activity Washington Conducts Ash Wednesday Service

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Phillip Smarz 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 18, 2026) -- Naval Support Activity Washington personnel conduct an Ash Wednesday service for Sailors and civilian staff members onboard the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Smarz)

