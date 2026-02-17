McFaul Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors man the hose during a flight deck fire drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 17, 2026. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)