    McFaul Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Drill [Image 1 of 2]

    McFaul Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Drill

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Aubree Miller 

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

    U.S. Sailors combat a simulated fire on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 17, 2026. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 08:44
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McFaul Conducts Flight Deck Firefighting Drill [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Aubree Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

