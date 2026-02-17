Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits USAG Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdez, the medical officer of the Marine Corps, poses for a group photo during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2026. Valdez works directly with Headquarters Marine Corps and the Commandant of the Marine Corps to ensure appropriate medical care is provided to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)