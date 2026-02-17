(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits USAG Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 3]

    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits USAG Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdez, the medical officer of the Marine Corps (right), speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Ankney, deputy commander (center), and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aldo Pena, a hospital corpsman, both with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2026. Valdez works directly with Headquarters Marine Corps and the Commandant of the Marine Corps to ensure appropriate medical care is provided to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 01:40
    U.S. Navy, Marines, MARFORK, TMO, Camp Humphreys, Medical Readiness

