Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits USAG Camp Humphreys

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdez, the medical officer of the Marine Corps (right), speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Ankney, deputy commander (center), and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aldo Pena, a hospital corpsman, both with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2026. Valdez works directly with Headquarters Marine Corps and the Commandant of the Marine Corps to ensure appropriate medical care is provided to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)