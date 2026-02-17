51st Fighter Wing modernizes refueling operations with new Korean Refueler Vehicles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force fuels distribution Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, inspect newly delivered Korean refueler vehicles at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. The arrival represents a significant step in modernizing ground refueling capabilities and supporting high-tempo flightline operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)