51st Fighter Wing modernizes refueling operations with new Korean Refueler Vehicles

U.S. Air Force fuels distribution Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, inspect newly delivered Korean refueler vehicles at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. The arrival marked the beginning of a fleet modernization effort to enhance aircraft refueling capability and flightline operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)