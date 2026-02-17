III Marine Expeditionary Force Band Performs at the Hamada Disaster Recovery Commemoration Day Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and members with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Band, perform during the Hamada Disaster Recovery Commemoration Day Concert, at the Shimane University Auditorium, Hamada, Shimane, Japan, Feb. 15, 2026. The event hosted by Hamada City, featured performances from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Band and III MEF Band. The Marines performed alongside the attending bands to build and strengthen their relationships with the local community and their partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)