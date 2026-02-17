(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band Performs at the Hamada Disaster Recovery Commemoration Day Concert

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band Performs at the Hamada Disaster Recovery Commemoration Day Concert

    HAMADA, SHIMANE, JAPAN

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Noah Lindsay, a saxophone instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, performs a solo during the Hamada Disaster Recovery Commemoration Day Concert, at the Shimane University Auditorium, Hamada, Shimane, Japan, Feb. 15, 2026. The event hosted by Hamada City, featured performances from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Band and III MEF Band. The Marines performed alongside the attending bands to build and strengthen their relationships with the local community and their partners. Lindsay is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 00:26
    Photo ID: 9528139
    VIRIN: 260215-M-RB314-1823
    Resolution: 3286x4926
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: HAMADA, SHIMANE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Band Performs at the Hamada Disaster Recovery Commemoration Day Concert [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    III MEF Band
    JGSDF
    III MEF
    Western Army
    Joint Concert
    Marching Festival

