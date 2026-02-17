III Marine Expeditionary Force Band Performs at the Hamada Disaster Recovery Commemoration Day Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Noah Lindsay, a saxophone instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, performs a solo during the Hamada Disaster Recovery Commemoration Day Concert, at the Shimane University Auditorium, Hamada, Shimane, Japan, Feb. 15, 2026. The event hosted by Hamada City, featured performances from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Band and III MEF Band. The Marines performed alongside the attending bands to build and strengthen their relationships with the local community and their partners. Lindsay is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)