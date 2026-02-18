(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance 18 Feb 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance 18 Feb 2026

    WASHINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Autumn Johnson 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance vendors conduct test runs on different drone types and flight patterns on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. The tests are used to measure the CUAS capabilities of each vendor's products to inform military law enforcement decisions on which to purchase and use. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Autumn Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9527816
    VIRIN: 260218-A-TT581-1020
    Resolution: 6427x4285
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance 18 Feb 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Autumn Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance 18 Feb 2026
    Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance 18 Feb 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery