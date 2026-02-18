Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance 18 Feb 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brigadier General Matt Ross, the director of Joint Interagency Task Force 401 for the Department of War, and Mr. Ted Chavis, the Senior Advisor to the Brig. Gen. Ross, meet with Joint Armed Service members as Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance vendors conduct test runs on different drone types and flight patterns on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. The tests are used to measure the CUAS capabilities of each vendor's products to inform military law enforcement decisions on which to purchase and use. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Autumn Johnson)