USAFA Lacrosse vs Ohio State University 2026

U.S. Air Force Academy -- The United States Air Force Academy lacrosse team salutes during the national anthem prior to a game against Ohio State University on February 14th, 2026 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force was defeated by Ohio State 9-14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)