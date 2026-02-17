USAFA Lacrosse vs Ohio State University 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Cole Cunningham leads the Falcon's out of the tunnel prior to a lacrosse game against Ohio State University on February 14th, 2026 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force was defeated by Ohio State 9-14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)