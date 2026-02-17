Date Taken: 02.19.2026 Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:09 Photo ID: 9527670 VIRIN: 260219-A-MS091-3650 Resolution: 4850x3464 Size: 2.38 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.