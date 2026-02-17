(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Maria Cassidy 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dillon Francis, Hydraulic Excavator Annex instructor, teaches a student how to direct load and haul operations during the combined Naval Equipment Operation and Army Horizontal Construction Engineer course Feb. 19 at Training Area 244.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9527670
    VIRIN: 260219-A-MS091-3650
    Resolution: 4850x3464
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers
    Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery