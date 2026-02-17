(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers [Image 2 of 2]

    Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Joseph Grumney, Horizontal Skills Division instructor, teaches Soldiers training to be horizontal construction engineers how to excavate a trench Feb. 19 at the Backhoe Loader Annex of Training Area 244.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9527592
    VIRIN: 260219-A-XF369-5691
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood

