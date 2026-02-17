Joseph Grumney, Horizontal Skills Division instructor, teaches Soldiers training to be horizontal construction engineers how to excavate a trench Feb. 19 at the Backhoe Loader Annex of Training Area 244.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9527592
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-XF369-5691
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging the battlefield: How Fort Leonard Wood’s largest training area yields agile and future-ready military engineers
No keywords found.