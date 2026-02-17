La. Guard Military Police Company holds departure ceremony at Camp Beauregard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First Sgt. Sonia Armstrong, senior enlisted leader of the Louisiana National Guard’s 2228th Military Police Company, leads Soldiers in reciting the Soldier’s Creed at the conclusion of a departure ceremony at the post theater on Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, Feb. 11, 2026. Approximately 150 Soldiers assigned to the 2228th will conduct mobilization training at Fort Bliss, Texas, before deploying to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa, where they will provide base operational security for forward operating posts throughout Eastern Europe.