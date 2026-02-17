La. Guard Military Police Company holds departure ceremony at Camp Beauregard

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet | Col. Travis Douget, commander of the 139th Regional Support Group, addresses Soldiers, family members and friends during a departure ceremony at the post theater on Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, Feb. 11, 2026. Approximately 150 Soldiers assigned to the Louisiana National Guard’s 2228th Military Police Company will conduct mobilization training at Fort Bliss, Texas, before deploying to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa, where they will provide base operational security for forward operating posts throughout Eastern Europe. see less | View Image Page

By Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s 2228th Military Police Company, 773rd Military Police Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, bid farewell to family, friends and fellow service members during a departure ceremony at the post theater on Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, Feb. 11, 2026.

Approximately 150 Soldiers with the 2228th will conduct mobilization training at Fort Bliss, Texas, before deploying to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa. While overseas, the unit will provide base operational security for several forward operating posts throughout Eastern Europe.

Col. Travis Douget, commander of the 139th RSG, presided over the ceremony and was joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Sud Robertson, Louisiana National Guard senior enlisted leader–Army.

“To the brave men and women of the 2228th, I commend you for your unwavering commitment to the call of duty,” said Douget. “As you prepare to deploy, know that you carry with you the legacy of those who answered our nation’s call before you.”

Douget also recognized the families of deploying Soldiers for their continued support. “To the families, your role in this deployment is just as critical as that of these Soldiers,” he said. “You are the steadfast support system that makes their service possible.”

Capt. Coleman Hearne, commander of the 2228th MP Company, reflected on the unit’s demanding operational tempo over the past year, which included Mardi Gras security support and a federal mission to Washington, D.C. “With multiple activations, mission sets and compressed timelines, you never broke,” said Hearne. “As you prepare to deploy, understand that the mission ahead will bring challenges, but you are trained, disciplined and bonded by hardship.”

The ceremony concluded with 1st Sgt. Sonia Armstrong, the company’s senior enlisted leader, leading deploying Soldiers in the recitation of the Soldier’s Creed followed by the Army Song. The unit is scheduled to depart Fort Bliss for Eastern Europe later this spring.