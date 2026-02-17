(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Caroline Ballay 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    260205-N-YY879-1009 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (February 5, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, move debris from a demolished building as part of an effort to rebuild facilities on Tinian of the Northern Mariana Islands, February 5, 2026. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Caroline Ballay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9527373
    VIRIN: 260205-N-YY879-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian [Image 9 of 9], by SN Caroline Ballay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian
    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian
    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian
    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian
    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian
    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian
    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian
    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian
    NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB 133
    Tinian
    Seabee
    NMCB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery