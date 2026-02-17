NMCB 133 Deployed to Tinian

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260205-N-YY879-1003 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (February 5, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, move debris from a demolished building as part of an effort to rebuild facilities on Tinian of the Northern Mariana Islands, February 5, 2026. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Caroline Ballay)