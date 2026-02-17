(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86th IBCT (MTN), Vermont National Guard, Assumes JMTG-U Mission in Germany [Image 3 of 8]

    86th IBCT (MTN), Vermont National Guard, Assumes JMTG-U Mission in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tam Le 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Col. Frank Tantillo, commander of Task Force Alpine, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, delivers remarks during a Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The ceremony marks the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee National Guard, to Task Force Alpine, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard. JMTG-U provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and long-term partner force development through innovation and readiness. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, the 7th Army Training Command and JMTG-U lead training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Grafenwoehr Training Area.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 10:14
    Photo ID: 9526773
    VIRIN: 260219-Z-WG460-4641
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.33 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    VT National Guard
    TN National Guard
    JMTG-U
    StrongerTogether
    Army National Guard

