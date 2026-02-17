86th IBCT (MTN), Vermont National Guard, Assumes JMTG-U Mission in Germany

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, delivers remarks during a Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The ceremony marks the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee National Guard, to Task Force Alpine, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard. JMTG-U provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and long-term partner force development through innovation and readiness. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, the 7th Army Training Command and JMTG-U lead training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Grafenwoehr Training Area.
