Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce training event

U.S. Army Civilian Calvin Coates, reloads his weapon during a training event at an Engagement Skills Trainer handgun range at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. These training events are conducted to ensure that all Department of Defense civilians are proficient to protect themselves in a deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oresic)
|02.18.2026
|02.19.2026 08:29
|9526656
|260219-A-DR666-1002
|4480x6720
|16.26 MB
|DE
|2
|0
