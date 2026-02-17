U.S. Army Civilian, Corey Martinez takes aim with his weapon during a training event at an Engagement Skills Trainer handgun range at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The training focused on improving marksmanship fundamentals and reinforcing safe weapons handling procedures for Department of Defense civilians in a controlled environment.
(U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 08:29
|Photo ID:
|9526655
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-DR666-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.78 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce training event [Image 2 of 2], by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.