Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce training event

U.S. Army Civilian, Corey Martinez takes aim with his weapon during a training event at an Engagement Skills Trainer handgun range at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The training focused on improving marksmanship fundamentals and reinforcing safe weapons handling procedures for Department of Defense civilians in a controlled environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oresic)