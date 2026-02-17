(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce training event

    GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Civilian, Corey Martinez takes aim with his weapon during a training event at an Engagement Skills Trainer handgun range at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The training focused on improving marksmanship fundamentals and reinforcing safe weapons handling procedures for Department of Defense civilians in a controlled environment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oresic)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 08:29
    VIRIN: 260219-A-DR666-1001
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce training event [Image 2 of 2], by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

