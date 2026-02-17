USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Flight Quarter Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Seaman Carson Barber, left, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Carson Warren, middle, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Caleb Lebreton, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), man the hose during a flight deck firefighting drill in the Red Sea, Feb. 16, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)