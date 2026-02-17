USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Flight Quarter Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Caleb Lebreton, left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Johan Castillo, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), removes the chock and chain from an MH-60R Sea Hawk during a flight quarter evolution in the Red Sea, Feb. 16, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)