(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts a Fire Drill [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts a Fire Drill

    RED SEA

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Wendy Arauz 

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Devin Jones, left, and Electronic Technician 3rd Class Christian Morales, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), participate in a damage control drill in the Red Sea, Feb. 11, 2026. Delbert D. Blackis deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 06:16
    Photo ID: 9526637
    VIRIN: 260211-N-WB617-1042
    Resolution: 3375x5079
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts a Fire Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts a Fire Drill
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts a Fire Drill
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts a Fire Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 119
    Ready2Fight
    U.S. Navy
    5h Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery