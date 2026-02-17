USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts a Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Mitchell Moss, left, and Operation Specialist 2nd Class Irwin Espinal, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), participate in a damage control drill in the Red Sea, Feb. 11, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)