U.S. Navy Seabee Divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Bravo (CDD/B), conduct ice diving operations during a bilateral ice diving exercise with Estonian Rescue Board and Estonian Navy divers at Rummu Quarry Lake, Feb. 12, 2026. The annual exercise enhances cold-weather diving proficiency and maritime readiness in the Baltic Sea region. UCT 1, CDD/B, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 04:08
|Photo ID:
|9526548
|VIRIN:
|260212-N-XT273-1014
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|642.78 KB
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ice Diving Exercise Strengthens Baltic Maritime Readiness [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Justin Stumberg