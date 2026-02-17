Ice Diving Exercise Strengthens Baltic Maritime Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Seabee Divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Bravo (CDD/B), conduct ice diving operations during a bilateral ice diving exercise with Estonian Rescue Board and Estonian Navy divers at Rummu Quarry Lake, Feb. 12, 2026. The annual exercise enhances cold-weather diving proficiency and maritime readiness in the Baltic Sea region. UCT 1, CDD/B, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.