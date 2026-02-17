(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ice Diving Exercise Strengthens Baltic Maritime Readiness [Image 6 of 14]

    Ice Diving Exercise Strengthens Baltic Maritime Readiness

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Seabee Divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Bravo (CDD/B), conduct ice diving operations during a bilateral ice diving exercise with Estonian Rescue Board and Estonian Navy divers at Rummu Quarry Lake, Feb. 12, 2026. The annual exercise enhances cold-weather diving proficiency and maritime readiness in the Baltic Sea region. UCT 1, CDD/B, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 04:08
    Photo ID: 9526538
    VIRIN: 260212-N-XT273-1006
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 583.23 KB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ice Diving Exercise Strengthens Baltic Maritime Readiness [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

