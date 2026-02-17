SMMC visits Defense Logistics Agency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. Ruiz visited DLA in order to gain a better understanding of operations, and to speak to staff as part of DLA’s Warfighter Talk series. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)