    SMMC visits Defense Logistics Agency [Image 3 of 8]

    SMMC visits Defense Logistics Agency

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. Ruiz visited DLA in order to gain a better understanding of operations, and to speak to staff as part of DLA’s Warfighter Talk series. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    This work, SMMC visits Defense Logistics Agency [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    SMMC
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps

