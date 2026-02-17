Gen. Donovan, Joseph M. Humire Visit Venezuela

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, engages with U.S. Marines assigned to stand watch at U.S. Embassy facilities in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 18, 2026. Donovan visited Venezuela, along with U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and the Americas Joseph M. Humire, to meet with his team of Joint Force service members and the Venezuelan interim authorities in Caracas. (Venezuela Affairs Unit photo)