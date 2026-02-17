(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Donovan, Joseph M. Humire Visit Venezuela [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gen. Donovan, Joseph M. Humire Visit Venezuela

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA

    02.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, engages with U.S. Marines assigned to stand watch at U.S. Embassy facilities in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 18, 2026. Donovan visited Venezuela, along with U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and the Americas Joseph M. Humire, to meet with his team of Joint Force service members and the Venezuelan interim authorities in Caracas. (Venezuela Affairs Unit photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 18:40
    Photo ID: 9526065
    VIRIN: 260218-A-BS728-1003
    Resolution: 1920x2560
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: CARACAS, VE
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Donovan, Joseph M. Humire Visit Venezuela [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Donovan, Joseph M. Humire Visit Venezuela
    Gen. Donovan, Joseph M. Humire Visit Venezuela
    Gen. Donovan, Joseph M. Humire Visit Venezuela

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Readout of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan’s meeting with Venezuelan interim authorities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Venezuela
    SOUTHCOM
    Francis L. Donovan
    Joseph M. Humire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery