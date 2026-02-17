(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Readout of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan’s meeting with Venezuelan interim authorities

    Gen. Donovan, Joseph M. Humire Visit Venezuela

    CARACAS, VENEZUELA

    02.18.2026

    The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Chargé d’Affaires to the Venezuela Affairs Unit, Ambassador Laura F. Dogu, and U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and the Americas Joseph M. Humire met with Venezuelan interim authorities in Caracas February 18, 2026.

    During the meeting, the leaders reiterated the United States’ commitment to a free, safe and prosperous Venezuela for the Venezuelan people, the United States, and the Western Hemisphere.

    Discussions focused on the security environment, steps to ensure the implementation of President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan – particularly the stabilization of Venezuela – and the importance of shared security across the Western Hemisphere.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Location: CARACAS, VE
    Venezuela
    SOUTHCOM
    Francis L. Donovan
    Joseph M. Humire

